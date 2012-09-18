Paris in antenna deal with mobile phone operators

PARIS, Sept 18 The Paris city authority and France's four mobile phone operators said on Tuesday they had reached a deal on the installation of mobile antennas, paving the way for the deployment of 4G services in the French capital.

A charter regulating since 2003 the deployment of mobile telephony in Paris expired last Summer and its renewal was put on hold amid disagreement between phone operators and city officials following concern from environmentalists about the impact of mobile phone signals on health.

The joint statement from the city of Paris, Orange, a unit of France Telecom, SFR, a unit of Vivendi, Bouygues Telecom and Iliad said the deal must still be cleared by a vote from the Paris municipal council in mid-October.