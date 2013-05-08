CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Parke Bancorp Inc: Raymond James raises price target to $9 (May 3)

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
(Corrects headline and text in alert issued on May 3 to show that Raymond James raised its target price to $9 from $7 and not to $19 from $17) May 3 Parke Bancorp Inc : * Raymond James raises price target to $9 from $7; rating Outperform 2
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.