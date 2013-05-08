版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 8日 星期三 22:39 BJT

CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-Parke Bancorp Inc: Raymond James raises price target to $9 (May 3)

(Corrects headline and text in alert issued on May 3 to show that Raymond James raised its target price to $9 from $7 and not to $19 from $17) May 3 Parke Bancorp Inc : * Raymond James raises price target to $9 from $7; rating Outperform 2

For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .1568 For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Reuters Station users, click .4899
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐