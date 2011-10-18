UPDATE 3-Parker Hannifin profit tops estimates, shares rise

* Q1 shr $1.91 vs. $1.69 expected
Oct 18 Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N) reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, lifted by sales of
industrial motion-control systems and stronger margins in its
aerospace segment, and the company raised its full-year profit
forecast, sending its shares up 4.7 percent.
Net earnings rose 20 percent to $298.1 million, or $1.91
per share, in the fiscal first quarter that ended Sept. 30,
from $249 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.69 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 14 percent to $3.23 billion, also ahead of Wall
Street forecasts.
Orders rose in three of the company's four divisions, but
only one -- industrial North America -- showed accelerating
orders from the previous quarter. International orders slowed
sequentially and were now "hanging in there," but not rising,
Parker's treasurer told analysts.
Demand from major economies in Europe was looking good
despite the headlines about a slowing economy, Parker
executives said.
"If we haven't talked ourselves into a double-dip we
probably won't," Chief Executive Don Washkewicz said on the
company's conference call.
Washkewicz also said the company was close to announcing
some acquisitions after relatively little merger activity in
the quarter.
Citing order growth and other factors, Parker raised its
fiscal 2012 profit forecast to a range of $7.25 to $7.85 per
share from its August forecast of $6.70 to $7.50 a share.
Analysts were expecting profit of $7 for the year.
Parker, which competes with Pall Corp PLL.N, Eaton Corp
(ETN.N) and Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), makes fluid
power systems, electromechanical controls and related
components for manufacturing, transportation and aerospace
industries.
Its shares, which hit a one-year low earlier in October,
were up $3.39 to $76.10 in morning trading on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Maureen Bavdek, Dave
Zimmerman)