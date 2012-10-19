Parker Hannifin net profit falls 19 pct

BRIEF-Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire an unit of Vention Medical
* Nordson corp announces agreement to acquire advanced technologies business of Vention Medical
Oct 19 Parker Hannifin Corp, a maker of control systems for manufacturing and transport, reported lower quarterly earnings on Friday and cut its forecast for the fiscal year that ends in June, citing an uncertain economic outlook.
Net earnings fell 19 percent to $239.7 million, or $1.57 per share, in the fiscal first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $297.0 million, or $1.91 per share, a year before.
Sales dipped to $3.21 billion, from $3.23 billion.
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance