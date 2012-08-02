版本:
Parker Hannifin profit lifted by U.S. markets

NEW YORK Aug 2 Parker Hannifin Corp, a maker of hydraulic and motion control systems for manufacturing and transport, reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by industrial demand in North America.

Net earnings rose to $302.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $292.2 million, or $$1.79 per share, a year before.

