Parker Hannifin profit lifted by U.S. markets

Uber rival Lyft looking to raise $500 mln fresh funds- source
March 1 Uber competitor Lyft is pitching investors on a new funding round and hopes to net at least $500 million, according to a source familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK Aug 2 Parker Hannifin Corp, a maker of hydraulic and motion control systems for manufacturing and transport, reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by industrial demand in North America.
Net earnings rose to $302.0 million, or $1.96 per share, in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with $292.2 million, or $$1.79 per share, a year before.
TOKYO, March 2 Asian shares rose on Thursday as investors were encouraged by President Donald Trump's less combative tone in his first speech to Congress, which sent Wall Street stocks sharply higher, while growing bets on a U.S. rate hike this month buoyed the dollar.
MELBOURNE, March 2 London copper defied a strong dollar on Thursday to climb towards its highest in more than a week, bouyed by improving manufacturing reports out of Asia and the United States that have lifted the demand outlook.