Parker Drilling names Gary Rich CEO

Sept 24 Contract driller Parker Drilling named Gary Rich as its chief executive, replacing Robert Parker, effective Oct. 1.

Rich joins from Baker Hughes Inc, the No. 3 oilfield service company, where he served as the vice president of global sales.

Parker will remain executive chairman of Parker Drilling, the company said in a statement.

