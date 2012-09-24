Parker Drilling names Gary Rich CEO

UPDATE 1-StanChart shares fall after return to profit without dividend
* Bonus pool up 5 percent (Recasts, adds shares, Indonesia loss)
Sept 24 Contract driller Parker Drilling named Gary Rich as its chief executive, replacing Robert Parker, effective Oct. 1.
Rich joins from Baker Hughes Inc, the No. 3 oilfield service company, where he served as the vice president of global sales.
Parker will remain executive chairman of Parker Drilling, the company said in a statement.
* Bonus pool up 5 percent (Recasts, adds shares, Indonesia loss)
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Writes through with comments from sources)
JAKARTA, Feb 24 Indonesia's Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a unit of Medco Energi Internasional has obtained permit to export 675,000 tonnes of copper concentrates, the company said in a statement on Friday, referring to a recommendation issued by the government last week.