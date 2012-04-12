New Issue-Parker Drilling adds $125 mln notes

April 12 Parker Drilling Company on Wednesday added $125 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service. Barclays Capital, RBS, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PARKER DRILLING CO AMT $125 MLN COUPON 9.125 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 104 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 7.919 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/25/2012 S&P B-PLUS SPREAD 681 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A