公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Parker Hannifin shares fall 8.3 percent in premarket trade

NEW YORK Oct 19 Parker Hannifin Corp : * Shares fall 8.3 percent in premarket trade

