UPDATE 3-Parker Hannifin orders, outlook soft; shares fall

NEW YORK, Aug 2 Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N), which makes control systems for manufacturing and aerospace, posted higher quarterly earnings, but order growth slowed and it issued a weak fiscal 2012 forecast, sending its shares down 5 percent.

Cleveland-based Parker said it expects fiscal 2012 earnings from continuing operations of $6.70 to $7.50 a share. Analysts' average forecast is $7.51 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Because Parker's fiscal year ends in June, it is among the first of the large U.S. industrials to give a full-year forecast that includes a large portion of calendar 2012.

Jefferies & Co analyst Stephen Volkmann said he expected the midpoint of the company's forecast to be lower, given macroeconomic concerns and management's tendency to be conservative in its forecasts.

"The range is a little bit wider than we had been expecting," Volkmann said.

Parker on Tuesday reported that earnings rose to $294.7 million, or $1.79 a share, in the fourth quarter, ended June 30, from $223.1 million, or $1.35 a share, a year earlier.

Sales increased 22 percent to $3.4 billion.

Orders rose 15 percent, down from 25 percent in the quarter ended March 31.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.80 a share on sales of $3.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

JPMorgan analyst Ann Duignan said Parker's margin of 14.8 percent was lower than her expectations of 15.5 percent.

Parker, which competes with Pall Corp PLL.N, Eaton Corp (ETN.N) and Honeywell (HON.N), makes fluid power systems, electromechanical controls and related components for use in manufacturing, transportation and processing industries.

Parker shares, which have fallen about 16 percent in the last month, were down 5 percent to $73.50 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Maureen Bavdek and John Wallace)