Parker Hannifin raises profit forecast after order growth

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
Oct 18 Parker Hannifin Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast as orders rose for its control systems used in manufacturing and transport.
Parker shares rose nearly 7 percent to a record high in morning trading.
The company, which also makes flight control, hydraulic and engine systems for the aerospace market, said orders rose 5 percent in the first quarter.
"This was a good quarter following some concerns after several European industrial companies reported disappointing results," Credit Suisse analyst Jamie Cook wrote in a client note.
Parker said the current quarter would benefit from a larger-than-expected gain of $1.68 per share related to a venture with GE Aviation. The joint venture makes fuel nozzles for commercial aircraft engines.
Parker raised its forecast for full-year earnings from continuing operations to $7.78-$8.38 per share from $7.35-$8.15.
However, analysts said that if the gain from the joint venture was to be factored out, the midpoint of Parker's new forecast - $6.40 per share - would be below market estimates.
Analysts on average were expecting a 2014 profit of $6.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Parker shares were up 5 percent at $112.41 on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $113.81.
The stock has gained about a third in the past 12 months and has outperformed the S&P 500 index.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.