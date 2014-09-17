版本:
Parkland Fuel Corp to buy Canada's Pioneer Energy

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17 Canada's largest fuel distributor and retailer, Parkland Fuel Corp, will buy fellow retail fuel marketer Pioneer Energy, which is part-owned by Suncor Energy Inc, for C$378 million ($345 million), Parkland said on Wednesday.

Pioneer is jointly owned by The Pioneer Group Inc and Suncor, which is Canada's largest oil and gas company.

The Pioneer Group will receive C$76 million, or 39 percent of the total consideration, in cash, and C$119 million, or 61 percent of the total consideration, in common shares of Parkland. Suncor will receive C$183 million in cash.

Pioneer's holdings include a network of 393 gas stations throughout Ontario and Manitoba. It distributes 5.1 percent of total retail fuel volumes across Canada.

($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)
