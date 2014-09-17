Parkland Fuel Corp to buy Canada's Pioneer Energy

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 17 Canada's largest fuel distributor and retailer, Parkland Fuel Corp, will buy fellow retail fuel marketer Pioneer Energy, which is part-owned by Suncor Energy Inc, for C$378 million ($345 million), Parkland said on Wednesday.
Pioneer is jointly owned by The Pioneer Group Inc and Suncor, which is Canada's largest oil and gas company.
The Pioneer Group will receive C$76 million, or 39 percent of the total consideration, in cash, and C$119 million, or 61 percent of the total consideration, in common shares of Parkland. Suncor will receive C$183 million in cash.
Pioneer's holdings include a network of 393 gas stations throughout Ontario and Manitoba. It distributes 5.1 percent of total retail fuel volumes across Canada.
($1=$1.10 Canadian) (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Peter Galloway)
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co