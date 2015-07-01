Parkway Properties explores options including sale - Bloomberg

July 1 Parkway Properties Inc, a real estate investment trust, was in the early stages of exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, Bloomberg reported.

The company was valued at $1.95 billion as of Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Parkway Properties was working with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1CKIHEn)

It was not clear if the sale would attract interest from other REITs or a buyout firm, according to the report.

Orlando, Florida-based Parkway was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)