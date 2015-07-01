Parkway Properties explores options including sale - Bloomberg

July 1 Parkway Properties Inc, a real
estate investment trust, was in the early stages of exploring
strategic alternatives, including a sale, Bloomberg reported.
The company was valued at $1.95 billion as of Wednesday,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Parkway Properties was working with Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo & Co, Bloomberg
said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1CKIHEn)
It was not clear if the sale would attract interest from
other REITs or a buyout firm, according to the report.
Orlando, Florida-based Parkway was not immediately available
for comment.
