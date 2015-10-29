版本:
JPMorgan to pay Parmalat 43 mln euros to settle dispute

MILAN Oct 29 Parmalat will receive 43 million euros ($47 million)from U.S. bank JPMorgan to settle a legal dispute stemming from the 2003 bankruptcy of the Italian dairy group.

Parmalat said in a statement as part of the accord it would drop all claims against JPMorgan.

The decision to pay in order to end the dispute does not represent any admission of responsibility by the bank, Parmalat said. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

