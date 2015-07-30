Parmalat settles ratings dispute with Standard & Poor's

MILAN, July 30 Parmalat has settled a
dispute with Standard & Poor's related to the ratings the agency
had assigned to the Italian dairy group before its collapse in
December 2003.
Parmalat said in a statement on Thursday it would receive a
14.5 million euro ($16 million) payment from Standard and Poor's
and would drop any further claims.
The extraordinary commissioner who oversaw Parmalat's
restructuring after its collapse had taken S&P to court in 2005,
seeking more than 4 billion euros in damages.
S&P had an investment-grade rating on Parmalat until a
little more than a week before the group buckled under a
14-billion-euro hole in its accounts. It then slashed the rating
twice in two days to two levels above default grade.
A spokeswoman for S&P said the agency had decided to close
the lengthy dispute but continued to deny having done anything
wrong.
"We're happy with the terms of the transaction ... which
comes after a court in Parma last year shelved any criminal
charges against S&P's analysts," she said.
Parmalat's demise wiped out the savings of more than 100,000
small investors who had bought the group's corporate bonds.
($1 = 0.9164 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)