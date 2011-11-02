UPDATE 1-Par Pharma Q3 edges past Street

* Q3 adj EPS $0.74 vs. est $0.73
* Q3 rev $215.4 mln vs. est $210 mln
Nov 2 Generics drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Cos
Inc posted a third-quarter profit that narrowly beat
market estimates helped by higher sales of its key blood
pressure drug, Metoprolol.
July-September income from continuing operations fell 28
percent to $22 million, or 60 cents a share, from $30.6 million,
or 86 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Third-quarter earnings included a $2.9 million charge
related to an acquisition.
On an adjusted basis, Par Pharma earned 74 cents a share.
Revenue for Par Pharma, whose competitors include Watson
Pharma and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ,
fell 8 percent to $215.3 million but sales of Metoprolol rose 6
percent to $67.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 73
cents a share on revenue of $210 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company
closed at $29.67 on Tuesday on Nasdaq.
