UPDATE 1-Par investor raises stake, pushes for sale of co

UPDATE 2-Toshiba says not aware Westinghouse considering Chapter 11 filing
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
May 7 Activist investor Ralph Whitworth's Relational Investors LLC raised its stake in generic drug firm Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc, and said the company should focus its strategies on a potential takeover of Par.
While Par's management was taking steps to improve the company's valuation, the stock will continue to trade at a substantial discount to the price that can be offered in a sale to a larger generic company, Relational said.
"Specifically, (Relational is) confident that substantial cost savings could be achieved in a transaction with a strategic buyer," the investor said in a regulatory filing.
Last year Relational had said Par should consider strategic alternatives.
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based Par's shares were trading nearly flat at $41.69 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Such a filing not an option for Toshiba right now -analyst (Adds analyst comment, detail)
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.