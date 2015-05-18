DEALTALK-Abandoning Par IPO for $8 bln sale could help TPG with its own

(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double click on )
By Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran
May 18 TPG Capital LP may have helped its own
campaign to go public after pulling Par Pharmaceutical Holdings
Inc's IPO.
TPG was preparing to begin an IPO investor roadshow for Par
Pharmaceutical Holdings before it agreed to sell the generics
drugmaker to Endo International Plc for around $8
billion. TPG bought Par for $1.9 billion in 2012.
TPG, an alternative asset manager with more than $67 billion
in assets under management, has aspirations to go public, and
sees it raising a new $10 billion global private equity fund as
a prerequisite to that, according to internal documents seen by
Reuters.
Par's outright sale to Endo, which was announced earlier on
Monday, provides an immediate boon to that fundraising. TPG had
previously registered Par with regulators for an IPO, and it
would have taken months, possibly years, for it to sell down its
stake in Par once it had gone public.
TPG and its co-investors now stand to make seven times their
$868 million equity investment in Par over just three years,
according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be
identified discussing confidential information.
"This will have a significant impact on TPG's performance as
well as the deliberations of some potential investors sitting on
the fence. For TPG, it's like saying, yes, we may have had some
problems in our last fund, but we got our mojo back," said Kelly
DePonte, managing director at private equity advisory firm
Probitas Partners LLC.
Founded in 1992 by David Bonderman and James Coulter, San
Francisco and Fort Worth-based TPG has been trying to raise
$10 billion for its flagship fund, TPG Partners VII, for close
to two years.
Some investors were skeptical because a few of TPG's company
bets have gone sour, most notably bankrupt Texas power utility
Energy Future Holdings Corp, casino operator Caesars
Entertainment Corp and floundering bank Washington
Mutual Inc.
In response, TPG raised a $2 billion "bridge" fund last year
to tidy it over until it raises the new flagship fund. It has
also exited some of its portfolio companies and returned cash to
its fund investors at a big profit.
For example, it sold another drug maker, Aptalis, to Forest
Laboratories last year for $2.9 billion, equivalent to three
times TPG's $401 million equity investment, according to TPG
documents.
Indeed, the sale of Par far exceeded TPG's own expectations.
In fundraising documents for TPG Partners VII, Par was marked at
just 2 times TPG's money as of the end of June 2014, rather than
the 7 times multiple it subsequently agreed to sell Par at.
Now with the firm more likely to meet its fundraising target
for TPG Partners VII, it has stepped up its preparations to
follow peers such as Blackstone Group LP, KKR & Co LP
and Carlyle Group LP in going public, according
to people familiar with the matter, who declined to be named
because they are not authorized to speak to the media.
TPG declined to comment.
SPOTTING A WINNER
TPG took Par private in 2012 for $1.9 billion, at a time
when the stock market was punishing generics drugmakers that
lacked scale. Par had been pressured to explore a sale by
activist hedge fund Relational Investors LLC.
Three years later, Par has grown significantly and become
one of the industry's darlings, which made Endo Chief Executive
Rajiv De Silva hungry for a transformational deal after his
company lost out earlier this year to Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc in its bid for Salix Pharmaceuticals
Ltd. He made multiple offers to TPG over the last two weeks
until he clinched a deal, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The rise in Par's popularity is partly due to its industry's
consolidation, as a wave of dealmaking has left fewer players in
some sectors of the market with high barriers to entry. Some
generic drug manufacturers have also been able to boost margins
by charging more for their products in recent years.
Based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, Par has increasingly
focused on drugs that are difficult to formulate and
manufacture, or face complex legal and regulatory challenges.
These include digestible capsules, injectable drugs and nasal
sprays. With the acquisition, Endo will now have one of the
largest generic drug businesses in the world.
TPG also helped grow Par. It promoted Par Chief Operating
Officer Paul Campanelli to CEO when it acquired the company. He
gained a reputation as a savvy executive who quickly brought new
products to market. He will now lead Endo's generic business.
TPG also tripled research and development spending at Par
and also grew it through acquisitions. As a result, Par had more
than 200 products in its pipeline as of the end of December. It
reported adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization in 2014 of $433.8 million, up from $306.9
million a year earlier.
