BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
* Q1 adj EPS $0.80 vs est $0.73
* Q1 rev $271.5 mln vs est $237.8 mln
May 8 Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc, which is under pressure from an activist investor to consider selling itself, posted higher-than-expected results for the fourth straight quarter as most of its products sold well.
Ralph Whitworth's Relational Investors LLC raised its stake in the generic drugmaker and asked the company on Tuesday to focus its strategies on a potential takeover.
Par's first-quarter net loss from continuing operations was $28.7 million, or 79 cents per share, compared with $108.8 million, or $3.07 per share, last year.
Excluding a one-time charge, Par earned 80 cents per share.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $271.5 million.
Analysts on an average expected a profit of 73 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $237.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based Par Pharma closed at $42.16 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.