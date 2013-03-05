Par Pharmaceutical to appear in court, near settlement

March 5 Par Pharmaceutical Inc, being
investigated by U.S. officials over the sales of an AIDS drug,
is scheduled to appear on Tuesday in a New Jersey federal court,
a courtroom deputy said.
The generic drug company, purchased in September by TPG
Capital LP for roughly $1.9 billion, is expected to appear
before U.S. Magistrate Judge Madeline Cox Arleo in Newark, New
Jersey.
On Monday, Par said in a filing in the Washington D.C.
federal court it was "close to finalizing" a resolution of
several pending investigations and litigations.
The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company has been the
subject of a U.S. Department of Justice inquiry into its sales
and marketing practices of the AIDS drug Megace ES.
In a regulatory filing last September, Par said it had set
aside $45 million over the prior six months as its "best
estimate" for a potential global settlement regarding the
inquiry.
Par did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman is expected to hold a news
conference later Tuesday to discuss criminal and civil actions
against a New Jersey company. A spokesman for Fishman was not
immediately available for comment.