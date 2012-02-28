UPDATE 1-Par Pharmaceutical 4th-qtr profit beats estimates

* Q4 adj EPS from cont ops $0.78 vs est $0.75
* Q4 rev $253.6 mln vs est $230.4 mln
Feb 28 Generic drugmaker Par
Pharmaceutical Companies' fourth-quarter profit beat
analysts' estimates, helped by a rise in net product sales.
October-December income from continuing operations rose to
$31.3 million, or 85 cents a share, from $17.6 million, or 48
cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding transaction-related costs and certain tax items,
the company earned 78 cents a share.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $253.6 million.
However, sales of the company's key blood pressure drug,
Metoprolol, fell 16 percent sequentially to $56.4 million, as
the company was forced to lower prices in the wake of increased
competition.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 75 cents a
share on revenue of $230.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company closed
at $37.90 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.