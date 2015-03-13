Par Pharmaceutical files for IPO

March 13 Generic drugmaker Par Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc, owned by private equity firm TPG Capital, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

The major underwriters include J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, Par Pharma said in a filing to the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The filing included a nominal fundraising target of about $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

The Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company could raise around $500 million in a public float and the IPO could value the drugmaker at $3 billion to $4 billion, Reuters had reported last month. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)