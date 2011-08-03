UPDATE 1-Par Pharma Q2 profit beats Street on lower costs

* Q2 adj EPS $0.84 vs est $0.77

* Q2 rev down 12 percent to $224.2 mln

* Gross margin up 8 percent (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Generic drug maker Par Pharmaceutical Cos Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat market estimates, helped by lower research and development costs and a higher gross margin.

For the April-June quarter, the company reported income from continuing operations of $9.2 million, or 25 cents a share, compared with $18 million, or 53 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, it earned 84 cents a share.

Revenue fell more than 12 percent to $224.2 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 77 cents a share, on revenue of $216.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Gross margin for the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based drug maker rose 8.2 percent to $99 million in the quarter.

Research and development costs fell 64 percent to $8 million, while selling general and administrative costs were down about 6 percent at $46.1 million.

Shares of Par Pharmaceuticals, which have fallen over 10 percent in the past three months, closed at $29.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)