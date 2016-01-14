Owner of Spain's Parques Reunidos considers flotation - sources

MADRID Jan 14 Private equity group Arle
Capital, owner of Spain's Parques Reunidos, is considering a
flotation of the theme park operator on the Madrid stock
exchange with the aim of getting a better return on its
investment, a source involved in the deal said.
A listing could value the company at around 2 billion euros
($2.18 billion), the source added.
In October, Arle received several preliminary offers for the
theme park company from rival private equity firms, including
London-based Apax and Advent and U.S. funds Carlyle
and KSL Capital Partners.
The bids fell short of the price Arle had been seeking,
according to the source, in part because debt market conditions
were becoming trickier for the potential buyers.
"Before Christmas, Arle sounded out the interest of some
investors and got a very positive response. The flotation would
reach the valuation it is demanding," the source said.
Another source familiar with the situation said Morgan
Stanley and Deutsche Bank were working with Arle on the possible
deal. An Arle spokesman declined to comment and the two banks
could not be reached.
Parques Reunidos' portfolio includes the Miami Seaquarium
and the Zoo Aquarium of Madrid.
Arle acquired Parques Reunidos in 2007 for 1 billion euros.
In April 2015, Parques Reunidos announced it had returned to
growth after three difficult financial years, with the number of
visitors growing for the first time since 2009.
($1 = 0.9168 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Adrian
Croft)
