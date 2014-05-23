版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 23日 星期五 21:55 BJT

Parsley Energy shares rise about 22 pct in debut

May 23 Parsley Energy Inc's shares rose as much as 21.5 percent in their U.S. market debut, valuing the oil and natural gas company at about $2.51 billion.

The company's initial public offering raised $925 million after its upsized offering of 50 million Class A shares was priced $18.50 per share, slightly above the top end of its expected price range of $15-$18.

Parsley offered 42.4 million shares, with selling stockholders offering the rest.

The company's shares opened at $22.30 and touched a high of $22.47.

Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities were the lead underwriters of the offering. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐