Romano to replace Gelbard as CEO of Partner Comm

TEL AVIV, Sept 14 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said its board approved the appointment of Haim Romano as chief executive officer, replacing Yacov Gelbard, who had asked to step down.

Romano will take up his position on Oct. 2, Partner said on Wednesday.

Romano was one of the founders of Partner and among his duties served as vice president of human resources and administration, vice president of customer service and deputy CEO.

From 2005 to 2009 Romano was president and CEO of El Al Israel Airlines . (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)