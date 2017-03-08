版本:
Partner Comms says new CFO to start on April 2

JERUSALEM, March 8 (Reuters) -

* Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday David Mizrahi will take over as chief financial officer on April 2.

* Mizrahi will replace Ziv Leitman, who said in January he would step down as CFO after Partner reports fourth-quarter financial results.

* Partner is scheduled to publish its results on March 30. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
