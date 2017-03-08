Partner Comms says new CFO to start on April 2

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, March 8 (Reuters) -
* Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Wednesday David Mizrahi will take over as chief financial officer on April 2.
* Mizrahi will replace Ziv Leitman, who said in January he would step down as CFO after Partner reports fourth-quarter financial results.
* Partner is scheduled to publish its results on March 30. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.