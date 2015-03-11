UPDATE 1-Partner Communications warns on 2015 outlook after profit fall

* Q4 net profit 24 mln shekels vs 29 mln forecast

* Q4 revenue falls 2 pct to 1.11 bln shekels

* Hopes to launch multi-channel TV services

* Shares down 4 pct in Tel Aviv (Recasts, adds CFO/analyst comments, details, share reaction)

JERUSALEM, March 11 Partner Communications , Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, warned of another difficult year in 2015 following a bigger than expected fall in fourth-quarter profit.

Revenue and profit have plunged for Partner and its two rivals, Cellcom and Bezeq's Pelephone arm, since 2012 when the entry of six new providers sparked a price war with unlimited calling plans for as little as $15 a month.

"The trends of eroding profitability and an increasing level of working capital have continued during the first half of the first quarter of 2015," Ziv Leitman, Partner's chief financial officer, said. "If these trends continue, they will have an adverse impact on the company's profitability and cash flow in 2015."

Partner said it has been cutting costs to stem the damage, reducing operating expenses by 7 percent in 2014. It is also banking on a wholesale market, launched last month, that will allow the company to lease DSL and cable infrastructure to provide multi-channel TV and other services.

Cellcom, Israel's top mobile provider, has also started offering TV services at lower prices than cable.

"The spike in competition levels in the first quarter promises to make 2015 another difficult year for the cellular industry, Leumi Capital Markets analyst Gil Dattner said.

He said the wholesale market would take time to develop while consolidation in the industry remained a distant prospect. At the same time, new players continue to drag revenue down and put further pressure on prices, he said.

Partner's shares were 4 percent lower in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv. They have fallen 53 percent since last April.

"Despite the sharp decline in share prices ... the risks outweigh the rewards at the moment, and we would not recommend going above market weight," Dattner said.

Partner earned 24 million shekels ($5.9 million) in the fourth quarter, down 48 percent from a year earlier and below an estimate of 29 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue fell 2 percent to 1.11 billion shekels, with service revenue down 12 percent but equipment income up 46 percent.

Partner's subscriber base fell 4 percent in 2014 to 2.84 million.

Cellcom and Pelephone will report fourth-quarter earnings later in March.

($1 = 4.0436 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen and Jane Merriman)