Israeli mobile firm Partner launches TV service

TEL AVIV, June 27 Partner Communications
, Israel's second-largest mobile phone company,
launched a home TV service on Tuesday as part of a plan to
generate new income streams in the face of intense competition
in the cell phone market.
Partner's revenue and profit have plunged in the
wake of a 2012 reform that opened up the mobile market to a host
of new players and its new TV service follows a similar move by
rival Cellcom two years ago.
Partner TV will be available from July and will cost 69
shekels ($20) a month, or 89 shekels with a subscription to
Netflix. It will offer cut-rate packages bundling TV
with home phones and internet and may include mobiles later.
Israel's television market is dominated by cable company HOT
and satellite TV firm YES, whose extensive offerings can cost
over 300 shekels a month, and analysts say Partner will need to
grab up to six percent of the TV market to break even.
While the price is low enough to lure many Israelis to
Partner's new service, critics believe the absence of an HBO
channel, which rivals have, could keep those who enjoy "Game of
Thrones" and other HBO shows away.
Based on the Android TV operating system, Partner TV will
offer 40 Israeli and international channels and a wide range of
on-demand TV shows and movies. Viewing will be available on
tablets and mobile phones, in addition to a set-top box.
"The market is changing," Partner Chief Executive Isaac
Benbenisti. "We see how people consume content - it's different.
We see the massive movement from traditional TV to the open
world."
"People are looking for open devices to watch Netflix and
YouTube," he told Reuters after a news conference. "We are
combining the traditional TV, the traditional way people consume
content, with the open world."
He said that while content was expensive, Partner would be
able to keep costs low by using the open Android system and that
full-service telecoms firms had to offer packages bundling
multiple products together.
"In the United States we are we seeing similar narrow
bundles and skinny bundle services and we think Israeli is going
to adopt it very quickly," Partner Chairman Adam Chesnoff said.
Cellcom launched an internet-based TV service of channels
and on-demand shows and movies for 99 shekels a month two years
ago and it now about 125,000 subscribers.
Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner said Partner's subscribers
would probably come from YES, which has been losing customers.
"Partner will likely need to reach about five to six percent
market share to break even on the TV side," he said.
($1 = 3.5175 shekels)
