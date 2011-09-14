UPDATE 1-Partner Comms brings back co-founder as CEO

* Romano to become CEO of Partner on Oct. 2
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 14 Partner Communications
, Israel's second-largest
mobile phone operator, has lured one of its founders back to
replace its chief executive Yacov Gelbard who is stepping down
after just a year in charge.
Partner last month reported a 30 percent drop in
second-quarter profit and projected lower earnings in the second
half due to regulatory changes and more competition. It also
surprised the market by opting not to pay a dividend for the
quarter.
Haim Romano, who helped found the company and who had roles
including deputy CEO before leaving to serve as president and
CEO of El Al Israel Airlines from 2005 to 2009, will
take up his new post on Oct.2.
"The managerial experience of Mr. Romano, and his deep
knowledge in the communications arena and in Partner in
particular, will allow him to enter his position swiftly and
cope successfully with the challenges the company is
facing," Partner's board said in a statement.
Shares in Partner were up 1.1 percent to 35.7 shekels in
morning trade, compared with a fall of 0.3 percent in the Tel
Aviv 25 blue chip index.
Gelbard became CEO of Partner last October. He had served as
CEO of Bezeq Israel Telecom , Israel's largest telecoms
group, for two years and CEO of Bezeq's mobile unit Pelephone --
Israel's third-largest mobile operator -- for another five
years.
Partner , which operates under the Orange brand, and
its rivals were hit at the start of 2011 by a steep reduction in
fees that mobile phone operators charge each other to connect
calls, and the elimination of exit penalties for customers.
Deutsche Bank analyst Richard Gussow said Partner had
underperformed the sector in recent quarters.
"While the management change is not surprising given
Partner's recent results, Romano is inheriting the company at a
difficult time, following regulatory measures that have
negatively impacted the sector ... and the upcoming entrance of
new competition," said Gussow, who rates Partner "hold".
The company is 45 percent owned by Scailex Corp ,
the sole importer of Samsung mobile handsets in Israel.
($1 = 3.72 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)