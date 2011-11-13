版本:
Midroog cuts Partner Comms outlook to "negative"

JERUSALEM Nov 13 Moody's Investors Service's Israel affiliate Midroog on Sunday lowered its outlook for Partner Communications to "negative" from "stable", citing expectations of a further erosion in profitability due to increased competition in the telecoms sector.

Midroog reaffirmed its "Aa3" rating for bonds of Partner , Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator.

"Further erosion in profitability and/or an increase in its financial debt due an aggressive distribution of dividends and massive investments in fixed assets will make it hard for the company to keep its current rating," Midroog analyst Guy Drori wrote in the report.

Last week, an industry source told Reuters that Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name in Israel, would lay off hundreds of workers in the near term. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Cowell)

