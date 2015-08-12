Israel's Orange 2nd-quarter profit slides 80 pct

JERUSALEM Aug 12 Partner Communications Co Ltd
, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator which
operates under the Orange brand name, has reported an 80 percent
drop in quarterly profit, citing intense competition.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with
the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that
led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Partner
and two incumbent rivals.
Partner said on Wednesday it earned 9 million
shekels ($2.4 million) in the second quarter, compared with 46
million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 4 percent to 1.04
billion.
The company had been forecast to post a loss of 7 million
shekels on revenue of 1.03 billion, according to a Reuters poll
of analysts.
Its subscriber base dipped 6 percent to 2.75 million
customers.
Partner said it may make a loss in the third quarter due to
a one-time 35 million shekel expense linked to a retirement plan
that will trim its workforce by 350 in the next few months, as
well as the negative effects of competition.
Partner, which is set to start using a new 20 MHz 4G band in
the coming days, operates under the Orange brand name through a
long-standing licensing deal with French telecoms group Orange
. In June, the two companies agreed to end that deal
following a public dispute in the wake of comments from Orange's
chief executive.
Partner has already received an initial payment of 15
million euro from Orange and it said it was conducting a study
regarding the use of the Orange brand.
($1 = 3.8090 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)