CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Israel's Orange 2nd-quarter profit slides 80 pct

(Corrects Reuters Q2 profit consensus)
* Q2 net profit 9 mln shekels vs 5.5 mln shekels forecast
* Says may post loss in third quarter
* Set to fully utilise 4G network in coming days
* Shares slip 3.8 percent in Tel Aviv
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Aug 12 Partner Communications Co Ltd
, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator which
operates under the Orange brand name, has reported an 80 percent
drop in quarterly profit, citing intense competition.
Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with
the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that
led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Partner
and two incumbent rivals.
It is hoping to stem a rough three years by taking advantage
of a new wholesale reform in the telecoms sector, in which Bezeq
Israel Telecom - the owner of a nationwide DSL network
- must lease its infrastructure to smaller rivals.
Partner and a handful of other players have started offering
a package of Internet and other services at far lower costs than
Bezeq. Rival Cellcom, which will report quarterly
earnings on Thursday, has already launched a low-cost TV service
using the Internet and Partner has said it may follow suit.
"We are intent on becoming a significant player, furthering
competition in the fixed telecommunications market," said Isaac
Benbenisti, Partner's chief executive.
It is also looking to capitalise on receiving long-awaited
4G frequencies when it starts operating 4G in a 20 MHz band in
the coming days. Partner had been offering in 4G in a limited
capacity.
Partner - the first of Israel's telecoms firms to
report - said on Wednesday it earned 9 million shekels ($2.4
million) in the second quarter, compared with 46 million a year
earlier. Revenue slipped 4 percent to 1.04 billion.
The company had been forecast to earn 5.5 million shekels on
revenue of 1.03 billion, according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Its subscriber base dipped 6 percent to 2.75 million
customers.
Partner said it may make a loss in the third quarter due to
a one-time 35 million shekel expense linked to a retirement plan
that will trim its workforce by 350 in the next few months, as
well as the negative effects of competition.
Ziv Leitman, Partner's chief financial officer, noted that
the intense competitive environment "eased slightly" in the
quarter as its churn rate declined to 10.9 percent from 12.7
percent in the prior three months.
Shares of Partner were 3.8 percent lower at midday in Tel
Aviv.
Partner operates under the Orange brand name through a
long-standing licensing deal with French telecoms group Orange
. In June, the two companies agreed to end that deal
following a public dispute in the wake of comments from Orange's
chief executive.
Partner has already received an initial payment of 15
million euro from Orange and it said it was conducting a study
regarding the use of the Orange brand.
($1 = 3.8090 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes and
William Hardy)