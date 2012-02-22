UPDATE 1-Israel's Partner Comm sees lower Q4 profit

* Estimated Q4 rev 1.589 bln shekels vs 1.761 bln

* Estimated Q4 profit 132 mln shekels vs 304 mln

* To report full results at the end of March

TEL AVIV, Feb 22 - Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone provider, expects to post sharply lower net profit for the fourth quarter as it faces increased competition and regulatory changes.

Partner and rivals Cellcom and Bezeq unit Pelephone were hit at the start of 2011 by a steep drop in fees mobile operators charge each other to connect calls and the elimination of exit fines to customers.

The company on Wednesday estimated net profit in the quarter fell to 132 million shekels ($35 million) from 304 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped to an estimated 1.59 billion shekel from 1.76 billion.

The direct impact of the lower interconnect fees on service revenue for the cellular segment was a reduction of 278 million shekels in the 2011 quarter.

The number of cellular subscribers edged up to 3.176 million in the quarter from 3.16 million a year earlier. Subscribers to its fixed-line phone service jumped to 290,000 from 115,000.

It has 580,000 Internet subscribers, after acquiring Internet service provider 012 Smile last year.

Partner said it is examining developments in the Internet service provider market and their possible impact, if any, on the company and its results.

"In addition, the company is still examining the necessity, if any, of an impairment of intangible assets of the fixed-line segment. Consequently, the company is reporting, at this time, only the main estimated results and operating indicators for the fourth quarter and for the year 2011," Partner said.

Partner said final results for the quarter and for the year will be published towards the end of March. It also said the company's board will discuss dividend distribution for 2011 when it approves final results.

Partner's Tel Aviv-listed shares were down 2.3 percent at 30.78 shekels in morning trade, close to a year low of 28.98 reached last month.