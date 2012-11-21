RESEARCH ALERT-Leader raises Partner Comms target to 25 shekels

JERUSALEM Nov 21 Leader Capital Markets raised
its price target for Partner Communications to 25
shekels from 20, saying that the revenue erosion at Israel's
second-largest mobile phone operator will be less dramatic than
expected in the coming quarters.
Analyst Sabina Podval in a report on Wednesday following
Partner's third-quarter results also maintained a
"market perform" recommendation for shares in Partner, which
operates under the Orange brand name, which closed 3.1 percent
higher at 23.31 shekels.