公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 21日 星期三 22:38 BJT

RESEARCH ALERT-Leader raises Partner Comms target to 25 shekels

JERUSALEM Nov 21 Leader Capital Markets raised its price target for Partner Communications to 25 shekels from 20, saying that the revenue erosion at Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator will be less dramatic than expected in the coming quarters.

Analyst Sabina Podval in a report on Wednesday following Partner's third-quarter results also maintained a "market perform" recommendation for shares in Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, which closed 3.1 percent higher at 23.31 shekels.

