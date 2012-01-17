UPDATE 1-PartnerRe to take $120 mln Q4 charge

UPDATE 2-AB InBev suffers first core profit decline on Brazil slump
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
* Expects to report after-tax op loss of $1.95-$2.25/shr in Q4
* Thai losses to hurt Global P&C, Global Specialty and Catastrophe sub-segments
Jan 17 Reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd said it expects to take a pretax charge of about $120 million in the fourth quarter, related to the Thailand floods.
The company now expects to report an after-tax operating loss of between $1.95 and $2.25 per share in the quarter.
The reinsurer said the Thailand losses will primarily affect its Global P&C, Global Specialty and Catastrophe, sub-segments.
Shares of the Bermuda-based company closed at $65.55 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
SHANGHAI, March 2 Top European pork producer Danish Crown hopes to gain a bigger chunk of the Chinese market by building a new factory to provide fresh meat to discerning consumers in Shanghai.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.