Shareholder group urges 'no' vote for Axis-PartnerRe deal

July 24 Shareholder advisory group Institutional
Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Bermuda-based
reinsurer PartnerRe's investors vote against a takeover
by rival Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.
ISS said a competing offer by Italian holding company Exor
SpA was more "prudent" as it represented a 2.5 percent
premium to the implied value of the Axis deal.
Axis and Exor have been in a bidding war for PartnerRe since
April.
The ISS statement comes two weeks before PartnerRe
shareholders are set to vote on the Axis deal, which was first
announced in January.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in New
York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)