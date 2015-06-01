RPT-PartnerRe and Axis launch deal charm offensive

(Repeats item issued earlier with no change to text)
By Mike Stone
June 1 Bermuda-based reinsurers PartnerRe Ltd
and Axis Capital Holdings Ltd are embarking on a
public campaign this week to convince shareholders of the merits
of their $13 billion merger, with their top executives leading
the charge.
Exor SpA, the investment vehicle of Italy's
Agnelli family, has attempted to derail the merger of the two
companies by offering $6.8 billion for PartnerRe. However,
PartnerRe still maintains that Axis' offer is superior.
PartnerRe and Axis have now decided to ask their respective
shareholders to vote on the deal on July 24, according to people
familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified because
this information has not yet been released to the public.
"Now we are moving forward because the Exor offer is
unacceptable by any metric. So on that basis we have no
hesitation," PartnerRe Chairman Jean-Paul Montupet said in an
interview.
Exor Chief Executive John Elkann hosted a conference call on
Friday and said his firm would not raise its offer, but added
that it was willing to negotiate with PartnerRe if the latter's
board declared Exor's bid reasonably likely to be a superior
proposal to that of Axis.
Axis and PartnerRe agreed in January to merge to create one
of the world's largest reinsurers, responding to intensifying
pressure in the industry to consolidate.
Axis' stock offer for PartnerRe, currently worth $131.50 per
share, including a special cash dividend of $11.50 per share, is
below that of Exor, which is for $137.50 per share all in cash.
Nevertheless, sources close to Axis have previously said
that an all-share deal makes more sense if one believes that
this is a bad time in the industry's cycle to cash out.
Reinsurers, who help insurers pay large damage claims in
exchange for part of the profit, are currently being squeezed by
price competition and weak demand from insurers.
Axis and PartnerRe will argue that the actual economic book
value of PartnerRe is between $143 and $151 per share when
PartnerRe's reserves are added to the estimated book value of
the company at the end of the year, when it is expected to
close.
"The merger with Axis is tremendously compelling and
delivers significant value to our shareholders, as well as
substantial value to brokers and customers. It is a tax-free,
highly unique opportunity that allows for continuity and great
upside for our investors," Montupet said.
The debate on a cash offer versus a 90 percent stock offer
with a cash dividend has divided shareholders. Proxy advisory
firms ISS and Glass Lewis have yet to weigh in with their
recommendations on the transaction.
Exor has said that it will keep its fully financed offer on
the table until after the PartnerRe shareholder vote. If
PartnerRe shareholders do not vote for the Axis deal,
PartnerRe's board would be free to adopt the $137.50 per share
offer to make way for a friendly deal.
Exor has become PartnerRe's largest shareholder after
acquiring a stake of 9.9 percent in the common equity, a move
the reinsurer said was a "coercive attempt to further its
opportunistic acquisition at the expense of PartnerRe's
long-term shareholders".
But PartnerRe's shareholder base includes preferred shares,
which comprise 40 percent of the shareholder voting base. The
preferred shareholders will roll over their stakes should
PartnerRe be sold.
Axis hopes PartnerRe preferred shareholders will favor its
deal because they argue that Exor would borrow too much money to
purchase PartnerRe, with the debt burden weighing on the value
of the shares.
"We are highly confident that given the strategic benefits
of our merger, expense synergies, and capital efficiencies, we
will achieve a 12 percent-plus return on equity (ROE) in 2017
without making any heroic assumptions," Albert Benchimol Axis's
CEO said in an interview. Most reinsurers achieve high single
digit ROE.
An Exor spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Richard
Pullin)