UPDATE 2-Axis Capital, PartnerRe sweeten deal with higher special dividend

* Axis, PartnerRe raise special dividend component to $17.50
* Companies agree to match Exor's terms for preferred
shareholders
* Boards of both Axis and PartnerRe approve amendment
(Adds details, analyst comment, shares)
By Ankur Banerjee and Sudarshan Varadhan
July 16 Specialty insurer and reinsurer Axis
Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe Ltd agreed to
sweeten the terms of their merger agreement to fend off a rival
bid from Italy's Exor SpA.
The companies agreed on Thursday to raise the special
dividend component to $17.50 per share from $11.50, and match
Exor's exchange offer for PartnerRe's preferred shareholders.
The improved offer could finally bring an end to the
three-way tussle between the companies.
Rock-bottom catastrophe insurance premiums, the rise of
catastrophe bonds, low interest rates and stiff competition have
prompted a wave of acquisitions among underwriters and
reinsurers.
Insurance giant ACE Ltd said earlier this month that
it would buy upmarket property insurer Chubb Corp for
$28.3 billion.
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family,
sweetened its offer for PartnerRe last week and raised the
dividend rate for PartnerRe's preferred shareholders by one
percentage point.
Axis and PartnerRe pushed back a special shareholder meeting
to discuss to Aug. 7 after Exor sweetened its bid. Reuters
reported last week that Axis and PartnerRe were considering
tweaking their $6.2 billion merger agreement.
The companies agreed to merge in January.
Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe's preferred shares are
worth just over $800 million and its preferred shareholders
control about 40 percent of the company's voting rights.
The new terms announced by Axis and PartnerRe offer enough
benefits to both preferred and common shareholders to swing the
vote in Axis's favor, Meyer Shields, an analyst at Keefe
Bruyette & Woods Inc, said.
Exor SPA could not be immediately reached for comment.
Axis's shares were down 1.6 percent at $54.39 on the New
York Stock Exchange. PartnerRe's stock was up marginally.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Simon Jennings)