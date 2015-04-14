Exor launches $6.4 bln offer to buy US PartnerRe

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
MILAN, April 14 Italian holding company Exor , which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , has proposed to buy U.S. global reinsurer PartnerRe in a $6.4 billion all cash deal.
Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, said in a statement it was offering $130 per PartnerRe share in what it said would be a friendly operation.
In January Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe agreed an all-share $11 billion merger to create one of the world's largest reinsurers.
"Compared to the all-share combination with Axis, it provides PartnerRe shareholders with superior value," Exor said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase