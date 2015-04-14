版本:
Exor launches $6.4 bln offer to buy US PartnerRe

MILAN, April 14 Italian holding company Exor , which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , has proposed to buy U.S. global reinsurer PartnerRe in a $6.4 billion all cash deal.

Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, said in a statement it was offering $130 per PartnerRe share in what it said would be a friendly operation.

In January Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe agreed an all-share $11 billion merger to create one of the world's largest reinsurers.

"Compared to the all-share combination with Axis, it provides PartnerRe shareholders with superior value," Exor said in a statement.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

