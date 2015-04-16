版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 23:04 BJT

Exor offer for PartnerRe "superior" to Axis deal, says activist investor

April 16 PartnerRe Ltd's second-biggest shareholder said Exor SpA's $6.4 billion all-cash offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was "much superior" to the all-share deal it agreed with rival Axis Capital Holdings in January.

"We weren't happy with the terms of (the Axis) deal and we had expressed that to the company," Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC (FMA) Chief Executive Peter Langerman told Reuters on Thursday.

FMA owns a 4.75 percent stake in PartnerRe as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐