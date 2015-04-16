Exor offer for PartnerRe "superior" to Axis deal, says activist investor

BRIEF-Consilium buys majority stake in ACAF Systems Inc in US
* Buys majority stake in US fire safety company ACAF Systems Inc Source text for Eikon:
April 16 PartnerRe Ltd's second-biggest shareholder said Exor SpA's $6.4 billion all-cash offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was "much superior" to the all-share deal it agreed with rival Axis Capital Holdings in January.
"We weren't happy with the terms of (the Axis) deal and we had expressed that to the company," Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC (FMA) Chief Executive Peter Langerman told Reuters on Thursday.
FMA owns a 4.75 percent stake in PartnerRe as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
* Terms of deal not disclosed (Writes through with details of the deal)
LONDON, Jan 20 For financial markets, the Trump era begins on Monday, and if history is any guide the following month should be a rocky one for Wall Street but positive for the dollar.