Exor files lawsuit to get PartnerRe shareholder lists in bid war

MILAN, June 3 Italian holding company Exor
has filed a lawsuit to force PartnerRe to
release information about its shareholders, it said on
Wednesday, as it moves ahead in a battle to take over the
Bermuda-based reinsurer.
"PartnerRe has thus far refused to share the shareholder
lists," it said in a statement.
It said it had filed a definitive proxy statement to allow
it to solicit PartnerRe investors to vote against a rival bid
from reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings.
The lawsuit was filed with the Supreme court of Bermuda on
June 1, it said.
PartnerRe is set to ask its shareholders to vote on a
merger with Axis agreed in January, after Exor refused to
further sweeten its $6.8 billion bid.
