UPDATE 1-Reinsurer PartnerRe says to seek talks with Exor on latest offer

July 21 Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe said it would seek talks with Exor SpA to discuss the Italian holding company's latest takeover offer, the sixth in its four-month bidding war with Axis Capital Holdings .

However, PartnerRe said on Tuesday its board remained in favor of the deal it struck in January with Axis, which it considered "superior in value, terms and certainty of closing to the current Exor proposal."

Exor sweetened its offer on Monday to include a special dividend of $3 per share for PartnerRe common shareholders.

The dividend, to be paid by PartnerRe before a deal closes, lifts the overall value of Exor's bid to $140.50 per share, although the cash portion was not changed.

Exor's all-cash offer would give PartnerRe investors more money upfront, but PartnerRe and Axis have argued that their tie-up makes more sense over the long term.

Axis and PartnerRe, which have been campaigning for shareholder support ahead of an Aug. 7 vote on their merger, sweetened the terms of their $6.2 billion agreement last week with a higher special dividend.

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family, made a competing bid in April.

PartnerRe said on Tuesday the latest Exor offer could result in a "superior" proposal as defined in its merger agreement with Axis.