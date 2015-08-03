UPDATE 3-Italy's Exor wins battle to buy PartnerRe for $6.9 bln

* Exor to pay $137.50 per PartnerRe share, plus $3 dividend
* Italian offer trumps merger agreement with Axis Capital
* Axis likely to become takeover target, analysts say
By Agnieszka Flak
MILAN, Aug 3 Investment group Exor,
which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler , said
on Monday it had signed a deal to buy PartnerRe for $6.9
billion, trumping a rival bid from Axis Capital and
ending a prolonged battle for the reinsurer.
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's Agnelli family,
wants to branch out into financial services with its steadier
and higher returns and limit its exposure to the more
capital-intensive and cyclical automotive sector.
The agreement marks a U-turn for PartnerRe, which in January
had agreed a merger with Axis to create one of the world's
largest reinsurers and repeatedly spurned approaches from Exor,
despite sweetened offers.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that
PartnerRe was finally willing to negotiate a deal with the
Italian group after three proxy advisers recommended that its
shareholders vote against the tie-up with Axis.
"Whether by design, or by fortuity, the PartnerRe board of
directors managed to secure substantial incremental value for
PartnerRe shareholders relative to the initial terms of the
Axis/PartnerRe deal," Wells Fargo analyst John Hall said.
Exor, which is also seeking to increase its stake in
publisher The Economist, said it would pay $137.50 for each
PartnerRe share and also offer a $3 special dividend per share,
in line with its latest, improved offer.
Its overall $140.50 per share offer amounts to a 30 percent
premium to Axis's initial all-stock bid valued at $107.53 per
share on Jan. 25, according to Reuters calculations. During the
seven-month saga, Axis's offer came close to Exor's and included
a special dividend in cash for PartnerRe shareholders.
Exor's shares closed up 1.2 percent at 46.40 euros.
PartnerRe's shares were up 2.4 percent at $139.20 while Axis was
up almost 4 percent at $59.81.
PartnerRe shareholders were supposed to vote on the
combination with Axis at an Aug. 7 meeting, but that was
cancelled after the two reinsurers terminated their merger
agreement. PartnerRe will pay Axis a $315 million break-up fee.
Exor has for months engaged in a battle of words with the
board of Bermuda-based PartnerRe, seeking to convince PartnerRe
shareholders that its offer was preferable. It became
PartnerRe's largest single investor with a stake of around 10
percent in a bid to lobby fellow shareholders.
Fighting a bitter bidding war that at times appeared to jar
with his soft-spoken and discreet management style, Exor Chief
Executive John Elkann, scion of Fiat's founding Agnelli family,
said from the start he was very determined in his pursuit of
PartnerRe and improved his offer several times. Exor has said it
was attracted by the "long-term potential" of PartnerRe, a
company in which it began investing as far back as 1993.
Exor said its agreement with PartnerRe includes a provision
allowing the reinsurer to evaluate any competing offers received
before Sept. 14, although the market largely believes another
suitor is unlikely. The Exor takeover requires the approval of
the reinsures shareholders.
The deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2016.
Exor has committed to paying PartnerRe $225 million as a partial
reimbursement of the Axis break-up fee under certain conditions.
Axis said in a separate statement that it was committed to
its stand-alone strategy, although several analysts suggested
that the reinsurer would now likely become a takeover target.
Reinsures, which help insurers pay large damage claims in
exchange for part of the profit, are under pressure to
consolidate after being squeezed by price competition and weak
demand from insurers amid record low interest
rates.
(Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Greg Mahlich)