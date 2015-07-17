TIMELINE-Sweetened Axis bid brings battle for PartnerRe to boiling point

July 17 The tussle between Axis Capital Holdings
Ltd and Exor SpA for control of Bermuda-based
reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd could be drawing to a close
after a bidding war that began four months ago.
Axis and PartnerRe improved the terms of their deal yet
again on Thursday, in an attempt to win over skeptical investors
that have openly supported Exor SpA's all-cash counter
offer made in April.
Following are details of what has been a combative few
months for the three companies.
Key events:
January 2015-
Axis and PartnerRe agree all-share $11 billion merger to create
one of the world's largest reinsurers.
Fitch downgrades PartnerRe, citing "uncertainty" after CEO
departs when deal is announced.
April 2015-
Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy's prominent Agnelli
family, offers $6.4 billion in cash for PartnerRe, sending
reinsurer's stock to record high.
PartnerRe's No. 2 shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC (FMA)
says Exor bid "much superior" to Axis deal.
May 2015-
PartnerRe rejects "undervalued" Exor offer; agrees sweetened
terms with Axis.
Exor raises bid to $6.8 billion, saying this is its "final"
offer; FMA says Axis deal will "be voted down".
PartnerRe says ready to talk with Exor, but board continues to
support Axis offer. Exor says still will not raise bid, but
willing to negotiate if PartnerRe's board declares Italian
firm's offer superior.
Investor Sandell Asset Management asks board to acknowledge
Exor's offer as likely superior.
June 2015-
PartnerRe and Axis urge shareholders to vote for improved
merger, now valued at $13 billion.
Exor urges PartnerRe's preferred shareholders to vote against
Axis deal, saying it is "engineered by certain PartnerRe board
members with significant personal interests".
PartnerRe says Exor offer has "unacceptable risks".
Exor backs up offer with parent company Exor S.p.A.'s balance
sheet, giving any potential deal greater certainty of closing
and clearing regulatory hurdles.
July 2015-
PartnerRe pushes back shareholder vote on Axis merger to Aug. 7.
Axis and PartnerRe improve terms of their merger with special
dividend big enough to match Exor's offer for preferred
shareholders.
