2014年 11月 22日

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding says COO to step down

Nov 21 Partners Group Holding AG

* Says Juerg Wenger has decided to step down from an operational role as Chief Operating Officer as of Jan. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
