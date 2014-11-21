版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 22日 星期六 01:10 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding says Chairman of Nomination & Compensation Committee to retire in May

Nov 21 Partners Group Holding AG

* Says Wolfgang Zuercher, current Chairman of Partners Group's Nomination & Compensation Committee, will retire from Board Of Directors as of May 13, 2015

* Says following Zuercher's departure Grace Del Rosario-Castano is proposed to become Chairperson of Partners Group's Nomination & Compensation Committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
