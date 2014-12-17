BRIEF-Partners Group to acquire Dynacast, manufacturer of precision engineered components

BRIEF-Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 17 Partners Group Holding AG :
* Says to acquire a controlling stake in Dynacast International, a global manufacturer of precision engineered components
* Transaction has an overall enterprise value of $1.1 billion and is expected to close in February 2015
* Partners Group is acquiring Dynacast from exiting financial investors and is joined in the acquisition by Kenner & Company, an existing shareholder, and by Dynacast management team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Coast Crane to be acquired by Maxim Crane Works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MONTREAL, April 20 WestJet Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it plans to launch an ultra-low-cost carrier in Canada in a move that would intensify competition with domestic rivals, including Air Canada's lower-priced Rouge service.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 20 The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied petitions to halt the execution of an Arkansas murderer, allowing the state to proceed with its first execution in 12 years after Arkansas's top court approved the use of a drug in its lethal injection mix.