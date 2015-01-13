版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 13日 星期二 14:23 BJT

BRIEF-Partners Group develops multi-family apartment complex in Texas

Jan 13 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Develops a multi-family apartment complex in Austin, Texas

* Has invested in $42 million development of Alexan East 6th street, a Class A multi-family residential project in Austin, Texas, on behalf of its clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐