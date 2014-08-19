BRIEF-Partners Group to acquire Savera Group

August 19Partners Group Holding AG

* Said on Monday signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Suzhou Savera Shangwu Elevator Riding System Co., Ltd. (Savera)on behalf of its clients

* Said transaction is expected to close by the end of 2014, subject to fulfillment of certain closing conditions

* Said overall enterprise value of over $450 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: