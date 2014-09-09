Partners Group backs full-year asset target after profit rise

ZURICH, Sept 9 Partners Group said on
Tuesday first-half net profit jumped 23 percent after a sharp
rise in fund management fees, and backed its full-year targets
for new client money.
The Baar, Switzerland-based investment manager said it still
expects gross client demand of up to 6.5 billion euros ($8.37
billion) for the full year.
Shareholder's net profit stood at 192.9 million
francs($206.1 million), from 156.5 million francs a year
earlier.
Adjusted first-half net profit rose 27 percent to 169
million francs, beating an average of analyst views in a Reuters
poll, which called for profit of 151 million francs.
In March, Partners lifted its dividend by 16 percent after
assets under management and profits rose.
($1 = 0.7766 euro)
($1 = 0.9361 Swiss franc)
